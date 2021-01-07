Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today announced that Steven G. Miller, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Barry Emerson, the Company’s Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.big5sportinggoods.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor Relations” link to access the webcast. The webcast will be available on the same website following the presentation.