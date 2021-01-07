 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s Board of Directors Unanimously Votes to Terminate Its Equity Line of Credit Due to Substantially Improved Fundamentals, Macro-Business Outlook, and Balance Sheet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that its Board of Directors (“BOD”) has unanimously voted to terminate its Equity Line of Credit (“ELOC” or “investment Agreement”) due to substantially improved fundamentals, macro-business outlook, and corporate balance sheet. On November 18, 2020 the Company had filed a Form 8-K, disclosing its decision to amend its Investment Agreement to reduce the maximum number of registered shares that are salable thereunder from 76,000,000 shares to 43,000,000 shares (corresponding maximum ELOC dollar amount was reduced from $5,000,000 to $3,000,000 – at that time).

However, due to the recent improvements noted above, the Company’s BOD has further determined to terminate the Investment Agreement Entirely – pursuant to which the ELOC was established. Accordingly, the Company will withdraw its S-1 Registration Statement related to this ELOC.

Link to Form 8-K (Filed on 11/18/2020):  https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1142790/000149315220022012/for ...)

Once this termination is complete, the 43,000,000 shares of TAUG common stock (reserved for the ELOC), will be returned to Treasury and available for future issuance or reserve, if and as needed.

The Company believes that this corporate action sends a message to the investing public, that management is becoming increasingly confident about the Company’s future.  Management has eliminated, through this corporate action, the potential open market pressure that an ELOC may create.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s Board of Directors Unanimously Votes to Terminate Its Equity Line of Credit Due to Substantially Improved Fundamentals, Macro-Business Outlook, and Balance Sheet NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe