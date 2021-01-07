 

Kalmar’s hybrid RTGs to support sustainable growth for Total Terminals International at the Port of Long Beach, California

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 JANUARY 2021 AT 3 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has completed a deal with Total Terminals International, LLC (TTI) to supply a total of six hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) equipped with a suite of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions. Valued at approximately USD 13 million (EUR 11 million), the order also includes a two-year Software Maintenance and Support (M&S) Services agreement for the Kalmar SmartPort software. It was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 of 2021.

Established in 1991, TTI is a full-service marine terminal and stevedore operator headquartered in Long Beach, California on the US West Coast. The company is 80% owned by Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a subsidiary of MSC Group, with the remaining 20% owned by Hyundai Merchant Marine Co, Ltd.

The Kalmar Hybrid RTG combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with diesel power-unit to deliver customers with a machine that makes no compromises on performance or sustainability. The battery is combined with a smaller diesel power unit, which is not only highly fuel-efficient – consuming up to 60% less fuel than a conventionally powered RTG – but also quieter and easier to maintain. The cranes to be delivered to TTI will feature a range of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions: SmartStack, SmartLift, SmartRail and SmartMap, which will help the customer optimise and ensure the efficiency of their operations. 

Graham Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Total Terminals International, LLC: “Since we began discussions over two-and-a-half years ago we have received a huge amount of support from the Kalmar team, particularly with respect to the clean-air grant that will help to fund the project. We are continuing to break our own throughput records even in the face of the global pandemic, and the Kalmar Hybrid RTG will help us to address the increased demand while at the same time reducing our diesel and noise emissions.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “This deal represents an important step forward for Kalmar at the largest container port in the US, with the first battery-powered Kalmar Hybrid RTGs to be delivered to the West Coast region. Our true-hybrid solution will enable a significant reduction in emissions for TTI because the batteries supply 100% of the power needed by the crane, while the diesel is only used for charging the batteries when needed.” 

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

