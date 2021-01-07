Meridian Bioscience Announces Better-than-expected Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue Results

The Company expects first quarter of fiscal 2021 revenue to be approximately $92 million, compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting an increase of approximately 94%. This increase is driven by Life Science segment revenue which is expected to be approximately $62 million for the quarter. Diagnostics segment revenue is expected to be roughly flat compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with revenue of approximately $30 million.

Life Science segment revenue in the quarter exceeded expectations due to the high demand for COVID-19 related products. Demand remains robust and, while the longevity of this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain, high levels of revenue in the Life Science segment, similar to this quarter, are expected to continue through the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Diagnostics segment was seeing continued improvement in the first half of the quarter, but beginning in late November, started to experience headwinds in its recovery as COVID-19 case counts increased in the U.S. and Globally, and intensified lockdowns were put in place.

“We continue to be proud of the contribution that Meridian is making in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for our Life Science reagents continues to exceed expectations and while the Diagnostics segment saw a setback in its recovery during the quarter, its own contribution to the fight begins in the coming week with initial shipments of the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay to select customers expected.”

Meridian has not yet completed preparation of its financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 and the guidance presented herein is a preliminary estimate, subject to change. Furthermore, Meridian is not updating its fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time. The full financial results and any changes to fiscal 2021 guidance will be discussed on our first quarter earnings call, currently scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021. Exact details for that event will be announced in a future press release.