 

Meridian Bioscience Announces Better-than-expected Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

CINCINNATI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

The Company expects first quarter of fiscal 2021 revenue to be approximately $92 million, compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting an increase of approximately 94%. This increase is driven by Life Science segment revenue which is expected to be approximately $62 million for the quarter. Diagnostics segment revenue is expected to be roughly flat compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, with revenue of approximately $30 million.

Life Science segment revenue in the quarter exceeded expectations due to the high demand for COVID-19 related products. Demand remains robust and, while the longevity of this wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain, high levels of revenue in the Life Science segment, similar to this quarter, are expected to continue through the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Diagnostics segment was seeing continued improvement in the first half of the quarter, but beginning in late November, started to experience headwinds in its recovery as COVID-19 case counts increased in the U.S. and Globally, and intensified lockdowns were put in place.

“We continue to be proud of the contribution that Meridian is making in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer. “Demand for our Life Science reagents continues to exceed expectations and while the Diagnostics segment saw a setback in its recovery during the quarter, its own contribution to the fight begins in the coming week with initial shipments of the Revogene SARS-CoV-2 assay to select customers expected.”

Meridian has not yet completed preparation of its financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 and the guidance presented herein is a preliminary estimate, subject to change. Furthermore, Meridian is not updating its fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time. The full financial results and any changes to fiscal 2021 guidance will be discussed on our first quarter earnings call, currently scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021. Exact details for that event will be announced in a future press release.

Seite 1 von 3
Meridian Bioscience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meridian Bioscience Announces Better-than-expected Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue Results CINCINNATI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Meridian Bioscience to Participate in H. C. Wainright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference
16.12.20
Meridian Bioscience receives NIH Award for supporting rapid development of Revogene molecular test for SARS-CoV-2
08.12.20
Meridian Bioscience submits application to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 molecular assay