 

IMAC Holdings Appoints Sheri Gardzina as Secretary, Chief Financial Officer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces the appointment of Sheri Gardzina, CPA as its Chief Financial Officer. To date, Ms. Gardzina has served as CFO in an interim capacity.

“Sheri has been an excellent addition to our management team since joining the company and we are pleased to have her as our permanent Chief Financial Officer. She brings a wealth of financial and accounting experience to the company and I am excited to continue working with Sheri,” said Jeffrey Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC.

Prior to joining IMAC, Ms. Gardzina served as Chief Financial Officer of Peak Health Solutions, Inc. and Employee Benefit Solutions, respectively. She has also served in the capacity of chief accounting officer of Adoration Health, LLC and was controller at SmileDirectClub, LLC and Inspiris, Inc. She began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young, LLP. Ms. Gardzina earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a minor in finance from Purdue University as well as a Master’s degree in accounting and an MBA, both from Northeastern University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening six Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

