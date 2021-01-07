 

Neuronetics Announces Expansion of Sales Organization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced the expansion of its commercial organization.

Sales Organization Update
As part of the Company’s previously announced sales organization optimization initiative, the Company recently expanded the size of its sales organization, including the addition of:

  • Thirteen new Business Development Managers (“BDMs”), bringing the total number of BDMs to 22
  • Nine new NeuroStar Practice Consultants (“NPCs”), bringing the total number of NPCs to 27

In addition, the Company added personnel to its sales management, reimbursement, clinical training and marketing functions.

“We are delighted with the exceptional talent we were able to attract to Neuronetics. Many of these individuals have extensive experience with the capital sale with a trailing treatment session model. And, these individuals share the core values needed to drive the execution of our strategy and company mission,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “We are very excited about what the future holds at Neuronetics and look forward to leveraging the momentum we have built to continue to expand awareness and access to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for people who are suffering from depression.”

Inducement Grant
In conjunction with this expansion, on January 4, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Neuronetics’ Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit (“RSU”) awards representing an aggregate of 267,358 shares of its common stock to 23 new employees under the Neuronetics, Inc. 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, (the “2020 Inducement Plan”) in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest in three substantially equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the continuing employment of the respective RSU recipients.

The 2020 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Neuronetics (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Neuronetics, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Seite 1 von 3
Neuronetics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neuronetics Announces Expansion of Sales Organization MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Neuronetics Announces the Amendment of Credit Facility with Solar Capital Partners