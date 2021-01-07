 

IntelGenx Receives First Purchase Order For CBD Filmstrips From Heritage Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) ("Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced the execution of a definitive supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with Heritage Cannabis Holdings (“Heritage”), an international medical cannabis licensed producer based in Toronto, Canada (CSE:CANN)(OTCMRKTS:HERTF), for the manufacturing and supply of filmstrip products containing 10 mg of CBD using IntelGenx’s VersaFilm technology (“CBD Filmstrips”) for the Canadian and Australian markets.

Stemming from the Agreement, IntelGenx has received its first purchase order from Heritage for 50,000 CBD Filmstrips. IntelGenx expects to make its first shipment of product to Heritage in the second quarter of 2021.

Pursuant to the Agreement, in addition to receiving a manufacturing margin, IntelGenx will also receive a double-digit royalty on the gross margin based on product sales. Heritage will supply CBD material for IntelGenx’s filmstrip manufacture and supply in Canada and Australia on a non- and semi-exclusive basis, respectively. The Agreement also contemplates an option on future co-development of CBD and THC filmstrips using proprietary technology from both companies, under certain conditions.

The CBD Filmstrips will be produced at IntelGenx’s manufacturing facility under Canadian GPP conditions and registered as a product for sale with Health Canada as a cannabis product governed by the Cannabis Act and with the Australian Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration as a medicinal cannabis product governed by the Narcotic Drugs Act.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx, commented, “We believe this first-ever purchase order for commercial quantities of an oral thin film product based on our VersaFilm technology represents a value inflection point for our Company. We are looking forward to building a strong partnership with Heritage, which shares our commitment to making innovative and high-quality oral thin film products available to medical cannabis consumers.”

Umar Syed, Heritage’s President of the Medical and International Division, commented, “Rapidly dissolving CBD Filmstrips provide tangible benefits for medical cannabis consumers, such as a more discreet and convenient administration method. As we continue to build a wide spectrum of medical cannabis products that offer both traditional and newer delivery platforms, we are excited to be at the stage where we will be distributing CBD Filmstrips in Canada and Australia.”

Seite 1 von 3
IntelGenx Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IntelGenx Receives First Purchase Order For CBD Filmstrips From Heritage Cannabis SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) ("Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced the execution of a definitive supply agreement (the “Agreement”) with Heritage Cannabis Holdings …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
IntelGenx Announces Issuance of Shares in Payment of Interest on Outstanding Debentures

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
1.135
IGXT (Mkap $34 M) 2 US-Zulassungsanträge im 4Q + weiteres Produkt wartet auf FDA Zulassung