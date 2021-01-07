Monster Beverage Announces Virtual Investor Meeting/Business Update Webcast

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks, and Vice Chairman and President, Hilton Schlosberg, will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.

The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section. For those who are not able to join the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website.