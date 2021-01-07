 

Monster Beverage Announces Virtual Investor Meeting/Business Update Webcast

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Sacks, and Vice Chairman and President, Hilton Schlosberg, will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.

The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section. For those who are not able to join the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra energy drinks, Monster MAXX maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS energy drinks, Full Throttle energy drinks, Burn energy drinks, Samurai energy drinks, Relentless energy drinks, Mother energy drinks, Play and Power Play (stylized) energy drinks, BU energy drinks, Nalu energy drinks, BPM energy drinks, Gladiator energy drinks, Ultra Energy energy drinks, Live+ energy drinks, Predator energy drinks and Fury energy drinks. For more information, visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Rodney C. Sacks
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200
   
  Hilton H. Schlosberg
Vice Chairman
(951) 739-6200
   
  Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980

