 

Brigadier General Barry L. Shoop Appointed to Bubblr Advisory Board

Shoop’s Leadership Experience Bridges Military, Academia, Industry and Not-for-Profit Sectors During Distinguished 40-Year Career

London, UK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced the appointment of Barry L. Shoop, Ph.D., P.E., Brigadier General U.S. Army Retired, as a member of the company’s Advisory Board, effective January 1st, 2021.

Dr. Shoop’s diverse career spans over 40-years and includes key leadership roles in military, academic, industrial, and not-for-profit sectors. Since January of 2019, Dr. Shoop has served as the Dean of Engineering of the Albert Nerken School of Engineering at The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City.

Prior to joining Cooper Union, Dr. Shoop had a distinguished military career highlighted by his expertise in technology, defense, and academia. His service included time as Chief Technology Officer for the Joint IED Defeat Organization in the U.S. Department of Defense, where he led the shaping and deployment of a US$4.5B science and technology investment portfolio. Additionally, he served 25-years in a variety of leadership roles at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, including as Director of the Photonics Research Center, Director of the Electrical Engineering Program and, ultimately, as Professor and Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Dr. Shoop retired from the Army as a Brigadier General in 2019.

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, “Dr. Shoop is a highly respected leader and technology innovator. His support and insight will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and develop the company. In addition, Dr. Shoop’s stature will lend credence to Bubblr’s mission to bring privacy back to users, trust to online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. We are privileged to have him join the Bubblr Advisory Board.”

Commenting on his decision to join the Board, Dr. Shoop stated, “One of the things that drew me to accept the advisory board position with Bubblr is the compelling ethical nature of their mission. I am a strong advocate of ethical technology solutions that enable social justice and benefit society and humanity. I look forward to supporting the Bubblr team and contributing to the company’s growth and impact.”

