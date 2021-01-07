 

AABB - Asia Metals Finalizes Negotiations With Joint Venture Partner For Purchase Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has finalized negotiations regarding the purchase proposal for the mineral property and mining operations facilities in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico, with Joint Venture Partner, Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd. The principal terms of the purchase have been accepted and agreed to by both parties, while the secondary terms and transition processes are being specified and scheduled. The full details of the purchase agreement will be released next week.

“Our management team is absolutely thrilled and grateful to reach a milestone achievement with the sale of our GGB property and operations. We are also very excited for the new opportunity to move forward rapidly from a much higher level of operations,” declared AABB CEO James Gilbert.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


