 

Monaker Group Increases Indirect Ownership of Entity Which Controls Longroot ICO Crypto Portal To 75%

WESTON, FL, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, today announced that, in exchange for a capital contribution, it has increased its indirect ownership stake to 75% in the entity that controls the Longroot initial coin offering (ICO) portal, Longroot (Thailand) Limited (“Longroot”). The additional capital is planned to be used to expand Longroot’s staff, operations, technology platforms and reporting capabilities.  Longroot is currently one of only three ICO portals Licensed and Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, allowing it to provide financing, and investment services for digital assets to companies globally.

“This increased stake is timely, as Longroot is positioning in one of the fastest-growing global industries,” said Bill Kerby, Monaker Group Vice Chairman and CEO. “The global cryptocurrency & digital assets Industry is expected to grow from US$3 billion in 2020 to US$39.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3%.”

As previously reported, on December 1, 2020, Longroot signed a Letter of Intent with MAGNOLIA QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (‘MQDC’), to represent MQDC as Financial Advisor and ICO Portal for a proposed initial coin offering valued at between US$500 - $700 million.

Financial terms and additional information regarding Monaker’s increased stake in Longroot are available in Monaker’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 7, 2021, and available at www.sec.gov.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is an innovative technology-driven company building a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. Monaker Group is a party to a definitive agreement (subject to closing conditions, including shareholder approval for the transaction) to acquire HotPlay Enterprise Limited, an innovative in-game advertising and AdTech company. Following the completion of the proposed HotPlay acquisition, Monaker Group plans to transform into NextPlay Technologies, an innovative global technology company focused on consumer engaging products in the video gaming and travel verticals with innovative Ad Tech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain solutions. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on Twitter and Linkedin @MonakerGroup.

