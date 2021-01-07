 

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held from January 11-14, 2021.   A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available on the investor section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals website at www.x4pharma.com and at Presentation Webcast Link, beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Following the conclusion of the conference, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investors and Media: 
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina
Senior Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com
(929) 469-3850


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
14.12.20
X4 Pharmaceuticals Appoints Diego Cadavid, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
10.12.20
X4 Pharmaceuticals Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA for Mavorixafor for the Treatment of WHIM Syndrome