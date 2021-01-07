X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held from January 11-14, 2021. A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available on the investor section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals website at www.x4pharma.com and at Presentation Webcast Link, beginning on Monday, January 11, 2021.



Following the conclusion of the conference, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.