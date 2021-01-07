 

D-BOX Technologies continues to address the video gaming market by collaborating with 5 Quebec gaming studios

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

MONTREAL, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, is partnering with five independent Quebec video gaming studios: 3Mind Games, Breaking Walls, Lucid Dreams Studio, Beyond Fun Studio and Astrolabe Interactive. Integrating D-BOX’s exclusive haptic technology into certain games under development or currently available will enhance the gaming experience with a level of realism never seen before. D-BOX continues its discussions with several well-known studios around the world, with the goal of expanding its library of haptic games.

This collaboration with independent Quebec game studios will improve game realism by incorporating whole-body conditioning technology.

  • The Protagonist: EX1 from 3Mind Games, available in March 2021.
  • Away: The Survival Series from Breaking Walls, available in March 2021.
  • Legends of Ethernal from Lucid Dreams Studio, available since November 2020. 
  • Aeolis Tournament from Beyond Fun Studio, available since November 2020.
  • Sacrifice Your Friends from Astrolabe Interactive, available in March 2021.

“D-BOX is continuing to expand its presence in the home entertainment market, taking advantage of the video gaming craze and contributing to the development of our local economy. We’re very pleased to expand the reach of this growing industry and participate in it actively,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX.

By promoting local partnerships with strong international potential outreach, D-BOX contributes to the development of a solid Quebec technological ecosystem and adds its strength to this already vibrant industry on the local scene. We plan to continue promoting Quebec gaming within the DBOX community in the months and years to come. Several titles should be announced in the coming months, helping to rapidly increase our library of video games integrating D-BOX haptic technology.

The D-BOX consumer community is growing and will continue to grow in the coming years with the introduction of various home entertainment products. Our haptic technology is now accessible through home theater seats and gamers will soon be able to enjoy it through gaming chairs that we will launch with a partner, as recently announced, in 2021.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Please visit our Website at d-box.com.

For further information, please contact:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Stéphane Vidal  David Montpetit
Vice President, Marketing and Communication Chief Financial Officer
450-442-3003, ext. 296 450-442-3003, ext. 296
svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com

D-Box Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-BOX Technologies continues to address the video gaming market by collaborating with 5 Quebec gaming studios MONTREAL, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, is partnering with five independent Quebec video gaming studios: 3Mind Games, Breaking Walls, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
D-BOX Technologies and Cooler Master partner to commercialize a consumer immersive haptic gaming chair