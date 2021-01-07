D-BOX Technologies continues to address the video gaming market by collaborating with 5 Quebec gaming studios

MONTREAL, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive and realistic experiences, is partnering with five independent Quebec video gaming studios: 3Mind Games, Breaking Walls, Lucid Dreams Studio, Beyond Fun Studio and Astrolabe Interactive. Integrating D-BOX’s exclusive haptic technology into certain games under development or currently available will enhance the gaming experience with a level of realism never seen before. D-BOX continues its discussions with several well-known studios around the world, with the goal of expanding its library of haptic games.

The Protagonist: EX1 from 3Mind Games, available in March 2021.

from 3Mind Games, available in March 2021. Away: The Survival Series from Breaking Walls, available in March 2021.

from Breaking Walls, available in March 2021. Legends of Ethernal from Lucid Dreams Studio, available since November 2020.

from Lucid Dreams Studio, available since November 2020. Aeolis Tournament from Beyond Fun Studio, available since November 2020.

from Beyond Fun Studio, available since November 2020. Sacrifice Your Friends from Astrolabe Interactive, available in March 2021.



“D-BOX is continuing to expand its presence in the home entertainment market, taking advantage of the video gaming craze and contributing to the development of our local economy. We’re very pleased to expand the reach of this growing industry and participate in it actively,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX.

By promoting local partnerships with strong international potential outreach, D-BOX contributes to the development of a solid Quebec technological ecosystem and adds its strength to this already vibrant industry on the local scene. We plan to continue promoting Quebec gaming within the DBOX community in the months and years to come. Several titles should be announced in the coming months, helping to rapidly increase our library of video games integrating D-BOX haptic technology.

The D-BOX consumer community is growing and will continue to grow in the coming years with the introduction of various home entertainment products. Our haptic technology is now accessible through home theater seats and gamers will soon be able to enjoy it through gaming chairs that we will launch with a partner, as recently announced, in 2021.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories. Whether it be movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to make the world live and vibrate like never before.

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Please visit our Website at d-box.com.

For further information, please contact:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.