 

Caprion-HistoGeneX Acquires Clinical Logistics Inc., a Virtual Central Specimen Management CRO, and Expands its Support of Clinical Trials Specimen Logistics

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 14:20  |  23   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global contract research laboratory services provider backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, announced today the acquisition of Clinical Logistics Inc. ("CLI"), a Virtual Central Specimen Management CRO based in Halifax, Canada. The acquisition enables Caprion-HistoGeneX to broaden its specimen logistics services to support the global clinical trial needs of its pharma and biotech customers better. Focused on critical specialty specimens with complex processing requirements such as limited stability and/or real-time testing needs, CLI offers integrated, customizable solutions combined with kitting and specimen logistic services for timely specimen delivery.

Caprion-HistoGeneX Logo

CLI was founded in 2002 and has supported clinical trials in over 50 countries. The company has earned a reputation for quality and customer service excellence with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and CROs. Answering an unmet need in the marketplace for high quality handling of critical samples from clinical trial sites to the laboratory, CLI is positioned as a key player in clinical trial logistics with a focus on specialty specimens. CLI's services also include logistics and kitting for pharmacokinetic / pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and pharmacogenomics (PG) biomarkers. "We are excited to be a part of the Caprion-HistoGeneX organization. CLI will be able to leverage the broad capabilities and global footprint of Caprion-HistoGeneX to continue to improve and rapidly globalize our Central Specimen Management services" said Raymond Mah, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of CLI.

Recently recommended for ISO 13485 certification, CLI offers customized specimen collection kits, shipment assistance at investigator sites, as well as timely specimen shipping coordination & tracking, resulting in high recovery of specialty specimens from investigator sites, optimal specimen integrity and timely analyses. With its Virtual Central Specimen Management platform, CLI eliminates the need for investigator sites to transfer specimens to a central storage facility before their arrival at third-party testing labs. As a centralized point of contact during clinical trials, CLI increases specimen handling consistency and minimizes the burden of specimen tracking discrepancies.

"Caprion-HistoGeneX is excited to expand its specimen logistics and management solutions, reinforcing our end-to-end services and ensuring specimen integrity from collection to analysis. These services will be scaled through our worldwide network of laboratories to provide comprehensive support to global clinical trial sites and help alleviate common daily challenges that our clients are facing with their complex clinical operations."  said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX.

About Caprion-HistoGeneX      
Caprion-HistoGeneX is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics, and genomics, Caprion-HistoGeneX supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 8 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China.
For more information:  www.caprion.com  and  www.histogenex.com

About Clinical Logistics Inc.     
Clinical Logistics Inc. (CLI) is a contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trial services to global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The services include the provision of specimen collection supplies, production of customized specimen identification labels and kits, and specimen shipping coordination, management, and tracking.
For more information: www.clinicallogistics.net

About Arsenal Capital Partners
Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market healthcare and industrials companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, has completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments, and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add.
For more information: www.arsenalcapital.com

Clinical Logistics Inc. Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396104/Caprion_Biosciences_Caprion_HistoGeneX_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396106/Caprion_Biosciences_Caprion_ClinicalLogistics_Logo1.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caprion-HistoGeneX Acquires Clinical Logistics Inc., a Virtual Central Specimen Management CRO, and Expands its Support of Clinical Trials Specimen Logistics MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global contract research laboratory services provider backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, announced today the acquisition of Clinical Logistics Inc. ("CLI"), a Virtual Central …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures
Bolivia has registered Sputnik V vaccine based on Russian clinical trial data
ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203
Panini America Signs Soccer Icon David Beckham To Exclusive Autograph And Memorabilia Deal
Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods