 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 14:25  |  17   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. QuantumScape dramatically overstated the purported success of its solid-state batteries, including their battery power, life, and energy density. The Company was unlikely to scale its battery technology to the multi-layer cells necessary to run electric vehicles. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about QuantumScape, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

QuantumScape Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:00 Uhr
QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
06.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (QS) Investors
06.01.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against QuantumScape Corporation
06.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.01.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.01.21
QuantumScape sammelt 208 Mio. Dollar ein: Kommt Volkswagens Wunderbatterie jetzt schneller?
06.01.21
QS CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.
05.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf of Investors
05.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf of Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
39
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?