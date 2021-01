Paris, France - January 7, 2021 - Following recent market rumors about a potential transaction involving Atos, the Company confirms that it has approached DXC Technology concerning a potential friendly transaction between the two groups in order to create a Digital Services Leader benefitting from global scale, talent and innovation. In assessing this opportunity, Atos will apply the financial discipline which it has always followed in its acquisition strategy. There can be no certainty at this stage that this approach will result in any agreement or transaction. Further announcement will be made when appropriate.

