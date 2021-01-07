Water Ways Demonstrates Strong Backlog of Orders to Deliver Several Irrigation and Agricultural Components Totaling Over CDN$3 Million

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that, it has received orders totaling over CDN$3 Million, since October, 2020 of which CDN$1.8 Million have not been previously disclosed. The orders received included:

Orders for agricultural and irrigation supplies from customers in Canada and the U.S. totaling over CDN$2.4 Million of which CDN$1.2 Million have not been previously disclosed; and Orders for irrigation products from a distributor in Peru totaling over CDN$0.6 Million.

Water Ways expects to recognize most of the revenue from these orders in Q1 of 2021.

"I am extremely pleased to watch our order backlog for 2021 increase in the last several weeks", stated Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO. "After the slow down we were facing during 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are witness to a revised interest in our products and services, which I hope will be proven to make 2021 an important year for the company."

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchids, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

For more information, please contact



Ronnie Jaegermann

Director

T: +972-54-4202054

E: ronnie@waterwt.com

Guy Nathanzon

CFO

T: +972-52-6007221

E: guyn@waterwt.com

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Water Ways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Water Ways' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Water Ways in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Water Ways does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. Water Ways' results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.