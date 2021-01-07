CyberOptics Corporation to Participate in 2021 Needham Growth Conference

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM ET.

Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website at https://www.cyberoptics.com/investors/. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.