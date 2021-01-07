Limoneira Announces Organizational Changes to Its Marketing Department

John Chamberlain, who served the Company for over 15 years, in his most recent role as Vice President of Marketing, retired on December 30, 2020. “We express our collective gratitude to John Chamberlain for his years of marketing leadership and dedicated service to Limoneira,” said Harold Edwards, Limoneira President and CEO.

Marketing Manager, Michael Gonzales, who has been with the Company for over 10 years, will assume a leadership role for Limoneira as its head of marketing effective January 1, 2021. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department, including communications and all marketing initiatives. Limoneira is also pleased to announce its latest addition to the team, Rachel Ertman, who was recently hired as Marketing Coordinator. Prior to joining Limoneira, Rachel worked at Fox Entertainment as Alternative Entertainment & Strategy Intern.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 127-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē mon´âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005144/en/