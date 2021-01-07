Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Investor Conferences This Month
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced that CEO Adelene Perkins is scheduled to present virtually at three investor conferences this month. The Infinity leadership team also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the investor conferences on January 7-8 and 11-14, 2021.
Details for all three investor conferences are as follows:
39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Corporate Presentation
|
Date:
|
January 14, 2021
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. ET
|
Webcast:
|
Audio-only Link to Webcast Here
2021 LifeSci Advisors - Corporate Access Event
|
Date:
|
January 7-13, 2021
|
Time:
|
Management available for 1x1 meetings
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference - Corporate Presentation
|
Date:
|
January 11-14, 2021
The session time is on-demand, beginning Monday January 11 starting 6:00 a.m. ET.
To register and view the presentation, please click here.
A replay for all conferences will be available on the Events and Presentations section investor section of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website https://investors.infi.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events following the conference.
About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.
Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.
