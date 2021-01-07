Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Investor Conferences This Month

Details for all three investor conferences are as follows:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced that CEO Adelene Perkins is scheduled to present virtually at three investor conferences this month. The Infinity leadership team also will be available for one-on-one meetings during the investor conferences on January 7-8 and 11-14, 2021.

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Corporate Presentation

Date: January 14, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Webcast: Audio-only Link to Webcast Here

2021 LifeSci Advisors - Corporate Access Event

Date: January 7-13, 2021 Time: Management available for 1x1 meetings

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference - Corporate Presentation

Date: January 11-14, 2021

The session time is on-demand, beginning Monday January 11 starting 6:00 a.m. ET.

To register and view the presentation, please click here.

A replay for all conferences will be available on the Events and Presentations section investor section of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals website https://investors.infi.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events following the conference.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

