Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Virtual ICR Conference 2021. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT).
- Virtual Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference 2021. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. PT).
- 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The Guidewire presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT).
Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the presentations will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005272/en/Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare