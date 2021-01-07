 

Zymeworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Host Two Webcasts in January to Provide Updates on its Lead Clinical Programs Zanidatamab and ZW49

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. In addition, Zymeworks will host two webcasts in January to discuss the zanidatamab clinical data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) and provide an update on ZW49’s clinical progress.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

The J.P. Morgan presentation will take place on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Zanidatamab ASCO GI Webcast

Zymeworks will host a webcast on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the clinical results for the Company’s HER2 bispecific, zanidatamab, in biliary tract cancer and gastroesophageal cancer presented at ASCO GI earlier that day. The data will be discussed by lead investigator, Dr. Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., Clinical Investigator and Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

ZW49 Clinical Update Webcast

Zymeworks will host a webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET to provide an update on clinical progress from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study for the Company’s HER2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, ZW49.

Interested parties can access these live webcasts via a link from Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to connect five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A recorded replay will also be available on the website shortly after the webcast concludes.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enable precise engineering of highly differentiated product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab (ZW25), is a novel Azymetric bispecific antibody which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA and is currently enrolling in a registration-enabling clinical trial for refractory HER2+ biliary tract cancer as well as several Phase 2 clinical trials for HER2+ gastroesophageal and breast cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, is a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate currently in Phase 1 clinical development and combines the unique design and antibody framework of zanidatamab with Zymeworks’ proprietary ZymeLink linker-cytotoxin. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology (including immuno-oncology agents) and other therapeutic areas. In addition, its therapeutic platforms are being leveraged through strategic partnerships with nine biopharmaceutical companies. For additional information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on Twitter.

Zymeworks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zymeworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Host Two Webcasts in January to Provide Updates on its Lead Clinical Programs Zanidatamab and ZW49 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. In addition, Zymeworks …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Zanidatamab Clinical Data Selected for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.20
97
Zymeworks Inc. - ein ungewöhnliches Unternehmen