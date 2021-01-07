cbdMD Enters Global Beauty and Skincare Market With Launch of “cbdMD Botanicals”

cbdMD, Inc.​ (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”) ​, one of the world’s leading, and most highly trusted and recognized CBD health and wellness companies, announced today that it is entering the global beauty and skincare market with the brand’s launch of “ cbdMD Botanicals ”. The new beauty and skincare line features 15 luxury products, including: Facial Oil and Serum , Toner , Moisturizers , Clearskin , Facial Masks , Exfoliants , and Body Care .

cbdMD officially enters the global beauty and skincare market with its launch of “cbdMD Botanicals,” a naturally-derived skincare line featuring 15 luxury products. (Photo: Business Wire)

“cbdMD Botanicals fuses cbdMD’s patent-pending superior broad spectrum CBD formula with all-natural plant-based oils and nutrients, resulting in a luxurious, naturally-derived skincare line that enriches the skin with luxurious botanicals which can help achieve the perfect balance of everyday self-care. Formulated without the use of parabens, cbdMD Botanicals products are vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free. cbdMD Botanicals offers consumers luxury botanical skincare, while at the same time, being cost-conscious in the beauty and skincare market. And, with our proven track record of providing our customers with some of the best-selling products across multiple CBD categories, we believe that cbdMD Botanicals will be well-received in the growing multi-billion dollar global beauty and skincare market,” said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the world's leading, most highly trusted health & wellness CBD companies, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD botanical skincare products, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products.

1​THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

1​THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

