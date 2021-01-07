Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the Company has signed a partnership agreement with Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. (Cognitive Apps) https://cogapps.com/index.html for its Artificial Intelligence- (AI) based Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform. The terms of the agreement provide Ehave with the rights to exclusively offer the Cognitive Solutions platform to all psychedelic applications and endeavors in the G20 countries.



Ehave will offer psychedelic companies the AI-based platform as a means of providing actionable insights into the workforce dynamics and mental health of its employees and patients. The platform provides instant, data-driven and actionable insight into the workforce dynamics and mental health of employees and patients. The tool is in the form of an app, which was designed by an MD and PhD-qualified psychiatrist using diagnostic techniques approved by the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization. The app is an AI-controlled mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis of an employee or patient's 5-second audio or text messages daily to analyze his or her tone and emotional state. The platform is based on Apple HealthKit and GoogleFit for data processing and background mental health monitoring, considering factors like physical activity, surrounding noise, work-life balance and sleep. Employee data is not stored but instantly deleted after the analysis and all storage and data solutions are HIPAA and GDPR-compliant.

Today’s healthcare providers need to find new ways to connect with their patients and improve processes across the continuum of care. Having access to a complete patient history pulled from multiple sources is the first step on the journey to better communication, higher productivity and improved patient outcomes. The Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform designed by Cognitive Apps addresses this problem for mental health disorders in both hospitals and clinics. As a pioneer in psychedelics, Ehave intends to distribute and deploy this advanced speech-based AI technology in all the G20 countries. By providing this disruptive technology to clinical researchers, academic researchers, clinical surveys, retract clinics, and various mental health clinics, the Company plans to set a new standard for both research and clinical settings in the psychedelic space.