 

Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:30  |  68   |   |   

MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the Company has signed a partnership agreement with Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. (Cognitive Apps) https://cogapps.com/index.html for its Artificial Intelligence- (AI) based Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform. The terms of the agreement provide Ehave with the rights to exclusively offer the Cognitive Solutions platform to all psychedelic applications and endeavors in the G20 countries.

Ehave will offer psychedelic companies the AI-based platform as a means of providing actionable insights into the workforce dynamics and mental health of its employees and patients. The platform provides instant, data-driven and actionable insight into the workforce dynamics and mental health of employees and patients. The tool is in the form of an app, which was designed by an MD and PhD-qualified psychiatrist using diagnostic techniques approved by the American Psychiatric Association and the World Health Organization. The app is an AI-controlled mental health monitoring tool based on voice tone and context analysis of an employee or patient's 5-second audio or text messages daily to analyze his or her tone and emotional state. The platform is based on Apple HealthKit and GoogleFit for data processing and background mental health monitoring, considering factors like physical activity, surrounding noise, work-life balance and sleep. Employee data is not stored but instantly deleted after the analysis and all storage and data solutions are HIPAA and GDPR-compliant.

Today’s healthcare providers need to find new ways to connect with their patients and improve processes across the continuum of care. Having access to a complete patient history pulled from multiple sources is the first step on the journey to better communication, higher productivity and improved patient outcomes. The Workforce Mental Health Analytical Platform designed by Cognitive Apps addresses this problem for mental health disorders in both hospitals and clinics. As a pioneer in psychedelics, Ehave intends to distribute and deploy this advanced speech-based AI technology in all the G20 countries. By providing this disruptive technology to clinical researchers, academic researchers, clinical surveys, retract clinics, and various mental health clinics, the Company plans to set a new standard for both research and clinical settings in the psychedelic space.

Seite 1 von 4


Ehave Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave, Inc. Partners with Cognitive Apps to Add Artificial Intelligence-Powered Mental Health Analytical Platform for Psychedelic Use in G20 Countries MIAMI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the Company has signed a partnership agreement with Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. (Cognitive Apps) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Ehave, Inc. Files to List on the Canadian Stock Exchange and Applies to Upgrade to OTCQB Exchange
28.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces Repositioning of Mycotopia Therapies to Maximize Shareholder Value
23.12.20
Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine
17.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Issues CEO Letter to Stockholders, Reports on Significant Progress and Outlook for 2021
16.12.20
Ehave, Inc. Announces KetaDASH for Ketamine Home Delivery and Purchase of Curedash Assets