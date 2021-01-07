 

Logiq Appoints Tech Industry Veteran, Lea Hickman, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and fintech solutions, has appointed Lea Hickman to its board of directors. As an independent director, her appointment increases the board to eight members, with five serving independently.

Hickman is a seasoned technology product strategist with more than 25 years’ experience building and executing go-to-market strategies. She brings to Logiq an extensive record in successful strategy execution while serving in several senior level positions at top technology companies.

She presently serves as a partner at Silicon Valley Product Group, a global product consulting firm where she advises major tech companies and executives. She was previously vice president of product at InVision, a digital product design platform for creating superior customer experiences. She was responsible for establishing the product management structure and best practices for the collaborative design platform.

Before InVision, Hickman was the vice president of consumer business at Adobe Systems, where she was responsible for more than $200 million in business and 20 million Adobe users. At Adobe, she also led product management for all design, web and interactive tools, including Dreamweaver, Flash, InDesign and Illustrator. These products comprised a portfolio totaling $1.2 billion. She developed Adobe’s Creative Cloud concept, which became the driving force that transformed Adobe from a boxed software to one of the industry’s most successful SaaS business models.

“We believe Lea’s wealth of knowledge and global industry experience working with Silicon Valley companies will prove to be extremely beneficial to Logiq as we further develop and execute our go-to-market strategies,” noted Logiq’s CEO, Tom Furukawa. “We have arrived at a critical inflection point in our evolution, especially after acquiring Fixel AI and recently launching a major state-backed micro-lending program in Indonesia. We expect Lea to play an instrumental role in guiding our go-to market strategies as we continue to evolve into a leading global innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology platform. I’m excited to have her on board.”

