 

Urbanimmersive Brings 3D Tours Social With UiMeet3D

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:32  |  72   |   |   

SAINT HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of UiMeet3D, a new way of remotely visiting digitalized real places with friends and clients aiming at bringing 3D tours more social, engaging and interactive. UiMeet3D is a new integrated feature of Urbanimmersive’s 3D tour technology.

Highlights of the UiMeet3D innovative solution include:

- 3D avatars multi-user technology integration;
- New lead generation tool for online marketers;
- First mover to market in the 3D tours industry;
- Endorsed by market leaders;
- New revenue streams for UI;
- VR ready.

Using cutting-edge multi-user servers, 3D real place environments and video conference technologies, UiMeet3D is the first immersive solution on the market enabling people to walk through a digitalized real place (i.e. 3D tours), like a property for sale, while visually interacting with other visitors represented by avatars. The integration of the Video Conference technology shows avatars with people’s live feeds cameras. UiMeet3D does not require any software or plugin download or installation making it easy to use on any browsers and devices.

UiMeet3D is actually the closest way to mimic real life visits of digitalized real environments providing real estate marketers with a new and powerful lead generation and communication tools aiming at improving conversion rates. For example, a real estate agent can recreate a virtual open house, share its 3D tour on social media to invite interested people, greet visitors (avatars) entering the digitalized home, see them freely walking from one room to another and decide to engage with visitors showing real signs of interest, exactly like they would do in real life.

Throughout the testing phases, Urbanimmersive has presented UiMeet3D to a selected group of photographers and agents in different regions. The feedback was unanimously positive among all groups of users.

Éric Paquette, Founder and President of EGP TechnoVirtuel, one of the largest real estate photography agencies in Canada, recently announced as a new major UI client, embraces this new innovation from Urbanimmersive. “The Covid-19 crisis is accelerating the adoption for 3D home viewing tours which is consequently expanding home buyers and sellers online behaviors. UiMeet3D is a very compelling innovation towards this rapid digital transformation in the real estate industry and we are very excited to be the first real estate photography business to bring this innovation to our clients in Canada”, stated Éric Paquette.

Seite 1 von 4
Urbanimmersive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanimmersive Brings 3D Tours Social With UiMeet3D SAINT HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of UiMeet3D, a new way of remotely visiting digitalized real …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Urbanimmersive Announced Payment of Convertible Debenture Interests in Shares
16.12.20
Urbanimmersive Commences Cross-Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market