Urbanimmersive Brings 3D Tours Social With UiMeet3D

SAINT HUBERT, Quebec, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce the launch of UiMeet3D , a new way of remotely visiting digitalized real places with friends and clients aiming at bringing 3D tours more social, engaging and interactive. UiMeet3D is a new integrated feature of Urbanimmersive’s 3D tour technology.

- 3D avatars multi-user technology integration;

- New lead generation tool for online marketers;

- First mover to market in the 3D tours industry;

- Endorsed by market leaders;

- New revenue streams for UI;

- VR ready.

Using cutting-edge multi-user servers, 3D real place environments and video conference technologies, UiMeet3D is the first immersive solution on the market enabling people to walk through a digitalized real place (i.e. 3D tours), like a property for sale, while visually interacting with other visitors represented by avatars. The integration of the Video Conference technology shows avatars with people’s live feeds cameras. UiMeet3D does not require any software or plugin download or installation making it easy to use on any browsers and devices.

UiMeet3D is actually the closest way to mimic real life visits of digitalized real environments providing real estate marketers with a new and powerful lead generation and communication tools aiming at improving conversion rates. For example, a real estate agent can recreate a virtual open house, share its 3D tour on social media to invite interested people, greet visitors (avatars) entering the digitalized home, see them freely walking from one room to another and decide to engage with visitors showing real signs of interest, exactly like they would do in real life.

Throughout the testing phases, Urbanimmersive has presented UiMeet3D to a selected group of photographers and agents in different regions. The feedback was unanimously positive among all groups of users.

Éric Paquette, Founder and President of EGP TechnoVirtuel, one of the largest real estate photography agencies in Canada, recently announced as a new major UI client, embraces this new innovation from Urbanimmersive. “The Covid-19 crisis is accelerating the adoption for 3D home viewing tours which is consequently expanding home buyers and sellers online behaviors. UiMeet3D is a very compelling innovation towards this rapid digital transformation in the real estate industry and we are very excited to be the first real estate photography business to bring this innovation to our clients in Canada”, stated Éric Paquette.