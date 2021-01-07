PainReform to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of PainReform's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. ET, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of PainReform's website at www.painreform.com/investors-information/.