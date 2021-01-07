 

LVMH completes the acquisition of Tiffany & Co.

Paris and New York,

January 7th, 2021

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, the world’s leading luxury products group, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF), the global luxury jeweler. The acquisition of this iconic US jeweler will deeply transform LVMH’s Watches & Jewelry division and complement LVMH’s 75 distinguished Maisons.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Tiffany and all their talented employees in our Group. Tiffany is an iconic brand and a quintessential emblem of the global jewelry sector. We are committed to supporting Tiffany, a brand that is synonymous with love and whose Blue Box is revered around the world, with the same dedication and passion that we have applied to each of our prestigious Maisons over the years. We are optimistic about Tiffany’s ability to accelerate its growth, innovate and remain at the forefront of our discerning customers’ most cherished life achievements and memories. I would like to thank Alessandro Bogliolo and his team for their dedication to Tiffany and their work over the past three years, especially during this challenging period.”


Tiffany Executive Leadership

In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, LVMH has announced several leadership appointments at Tiffany:

  • Anthony Ledru, previously Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Activities at Louis Vuitton and formerly Senior Vice President of North America at Tiffany, becomes Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany, effective immediately.
     
  • Alexandre Arnault, previously Chief Executive Officer of high-quality luggage company RIMOWA, becomes Executive Vice President, Product and Communications of Tiffany, effective immediately.
     
  • Michael Burke, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton, will become Chairman of Tiffany Board of Directors.


Leadership Transitions

  • Alessandro Bogliolo, the current Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany, has agreed to remain with the company to facilitate the transition through January 22, 2021, after which time he will depart the company.
     
  • Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Director, and Daniella Vitale, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Tiffany, will depart Tiffany after a short transition of responsibilities

Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany, said: “I am delighted to re-join Tiffany, the most iconic American luxury brand which I have long admired. The inclusiveness and optimism upon which Tiffany was founded resonate now more than ever. I also come back to a Maison that is at the forefront of the environmental and sourcing standards in its industry. Going forward, I have deep confidence in LVMH’s commitment to protect the brand, drive its growth strategy and apply the highest standards of retail excellence to Tiffany. The potential ahead is limitless, and I look forward to writing this next deeply promising chapter, along with the 14,000 Tiffany employees around the world.”

