 

DGAP-Adhoc Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fielmann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast

07-Jan-2021 / 14:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
After the forecast was already adjusted upwards in September 2020, preliminary estimates show that Fielmann AG's results will probably exceed the forecast for the whole year. All of this despite the extensive restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to the estimates, Fielmann generated external sales (including VAT and inventory changes) of € 1,625 million (previous year: € 1,764.6 million). Consolidated sales are expected to stand at €  1,425 million (previous year: € 1,520.7 million). The pre-tax profit will reach nearly 170 million (previous year: € 253.8 million).
As at the end of 2020, Fielmann operated 870 stores (previous year: 776 stores), including 80 stores of the Spanish optical chain Óptica & Audiología Universitaria acquired on 31 December 2020. The Spanish subsidiary will contribute to the Group's earnings for the first time in the 2021 fiscal year.
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast
Business model proves robust despite the extensive restrictions in a year of crisis

Thanks to its robust business model and the outstanding performance of its employees, the German market leader emerges from 2020 in a position of strength. After expectations were already adjusted upwards in September 2020, preliminary estimates show that Fielmann AG's results will probably exceed the forecast for the whole year. All of this despite the extensive restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to preliminary estimates, Fielmann generated external sales (including VAT and inventory changes) of € 1,625 million (previous year: € 1,764.6 million). Consolidated sales are expected to stand at € 1,425 million (previous year: € 1,520.7 million). The pre-tax profit will reach nearly € 170 million (previous year: € 253.8 million).
