Hannon Armstrong Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointments

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong" or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the promotions of Jeffrey A. Lipson, Susan D. Nickey, Marc T. Pangburn, Steven L. Chuslo, Charles W. Melko, and Richard R. Santoroski, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company announced that J. Brendan Herron will be transitioning to a strategic advisory role starting in April 2021.

"Hannon Armstrong has committed to building a world-class leadership team to serve our clients and deliver on our climate-positive investing vision," said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong chairman and chief executive officer. "Jeff, Susan, Marc, Steve, Chuck, and Rich bring together the experience, passion, and determination needed to drive Hannon Armstrong's growth in the years ahead."