Hannon Armstrong Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointments
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong" or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the promotions of Jeffrey A. Lipson, Susan D. Nickey, Marc T. Pangburn, Steven L. Chuslo, Charles W. Melko, and Richard R. Santoroski, effective immediately. Additionally, the Company announced that J. Brendan Herron will be transitioning to a strategic advisory role starting in April 2021.
"Hannon Armstrong has committed to building a world-class leadership team to serve our clients and deliver on our climate-positive investing vision," said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong chairman and chief executive officer. "Jeff, Susan, Marc, Steve, Chuck, and Rich bring together the experience, passion, and determination needed to drive Hannon Armstrong's growth in the years ahead."
- Jeffrey A. Lipson will assume the role of chief operating officer and retain his responsibilities as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and member of the Investment Committee. In the expanded COO role, Mr. Lipson will oversee the Company's continued enhancement of its operating platform. Mr. Lipson joined the company in 2019 and has been instrumental in the evolution of the Company's capital markets capabilities. Mr. Lipson’s corporate leadership and investor relations expertise was recognized by Institutional Investor’s prestigious 2021 All-America Executive Team survey released in November 2020, ranking him #1 in the Best CFO category for small-cap financial institutions.
- Susan D. Nickey, currently managing director, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief client officer. Ms. Nickey has been exceptional in her client development efforts since she joined Hannon Armstrong in 2014. She continues to lead the Company in establishing strategic partnerships with nationally recognized renewable energy developers resulting in a substantial programmatic foundation for new and recurring investments. Ms. Nickey currently serves as interim treasurer on the transition board of the American Clean Power Association, the board of directors for the American Council of Renewable Energy, the President's Council at Ceres, and was recognized as the Women of the Year at the 2020 Cleanie Awards and named to the 2020 North American Power List of the 100 most influential individuals in the wind industry for the third time.
- Marc T. Pangburn, currently managing director, will assume the role of executive vice president and co-chief investment officer, sharing the increasing responsibilities of this position with Nathaniel J. Rose. Mr. Pangburn joined Hannon Armstrong in 2013 and assumed a leadership role in the execution of our structured equity investments in both our Grid-Connected and Behind-the-Meter renewable energy markets. Marc also serves on the board of SunStrong, the Company's joint-venture with SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR).
- Steven L. Chuslo, currently executive vice president and general counsel, will assume the role of chief legal officer. Mr. Chuslo has served in his current capacity since 2007. He is responsible for governance support to the Board of Directors and management and managing the Company's legal resources in the investment and portfolio management activities.
- Charles W. Melko will assume the role of treasurer and retain his responsibilities as chief accounting officer. Mr. Melko joined Hannon Armstrong in 2016 and enhanced the development and implementation of compliance and oversight policies and procedures related to all aspects of the Company's financial reporting. He continues to lead the Company in providing effective disclosures relating to the Company’s financial results and has been instrumental in supporting the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs and continually driving best-practices in ESG disclosures.
- Richard R. Santoroski, currently managing director, will become executive vice president and chief analytics officer. Mr. Santoroski joined Hannon Armstrong in 2020. His experience as co-founder of American Capital Energy and Infrastructure and as chief risk officer at AES has deepened the Company's analytical capabilities. He will also join the SunStrong board of directors.
"Finally, I am profoundly grateful to Brendan for his substantial contributions to our success. Simply put, without the creativity and drive of Brendan, we would not have been able to achieve public company status. I look forward to our continued collaboration,” added Eckel.
0 Kommentare