BioQuest Corp. (BQST) Plans Up listing to OTCQB
Newport Beach, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioQuest Corp, (OTC:BQST), a FULLY Reporting Company and provider of high end CBD products to the retail, direct and internet markets, it is pleased
to announce the Company's plans to up list to the OTCQB market within the next few weeks. The application process will not guarantee acceptance of Company’s application by OTCMARKETS from the PINKS
to OTCQB..
BioQuest, Corporation - markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer. Our mission is to create high end, products and bring together all relevant CBD content in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets, to one place so that it is easily found and comparable by consumers. BioQuest will also be positioned to generate revenue by acquiring established companies who have a current presence in the nutraceutical cannabis industry as well as by bringing new products to market that will generate immediate revenues and will be created and marketed by BioQuest.
The Company believes that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. The OTC Pink is not considered as such and most broker dealers will not trade or recommend OTC Pink stocks. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.
“We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and will help to broaden our shareholder base,” stated Thomas Hemingway, CEO & Chairman of BioQuest Corp. “Up listing to the OTCQB will be a significant milestone for the company (if our application is accepted by the OTCMARKETS) as it provides shareholders and potential investors with greater transparency and liquidity, and exposes BioQuest to institutional investors which do not invest in Pink Sheet companies.”
