BioQuest Corp. (BQST) Plans Up listing to OTCQB

Newport Beach, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioQuest Corp, (OTC:BQST), a FULLY Reporting Company and provider of high end CBD products to the retail, direct and internet markets, it is pleased to announce the Company's plans to up list to the OTCQB market within the next few weeks. The application process will not guarantee acceptance of Company’s application by OTCMARKETS from the PINKS to OTCQB..



BioQuest, Corporation - markets, packages and distributes an assortment of Hemp-CBD based products for the health-conscious consumer. Our mission is to create high end, products and bring together all relevant CBD content in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets, to one place so that it is easily found and comparable by consumers. BioQuest will also be positioned to generate revenue by acquiring established companies who have a current presence in the nutraceutical cannabis industry as well as by bringing new products to market that will generate immediate revenues and will be created and marketed by BioQuest.