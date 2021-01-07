 

79North Inc. First Sampling Results From the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname, Delineates 300 Metre Long Gold Zone With Rock Chip Samples Containing up to 8.76 Grams Gold per Tonne

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:58  |  69   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTC: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 45 rock chip samples from the Witlage Gold Zone (summarized in Table 1), one of four key target areas identified on the Company’s large, 20,000-hectare Nassau Gold Project in Suriname. Reconnaissance geological work and sampling that commenced September 2020, was successful in delineating and improving our understanding of the gold-bearing quartz stockwork systems to define drilling targets. Very encouraging results were obtained from a 300-metre-long zone with rock chip samples containing up to 8.76 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au). Additional shipments of rock chip samples from other targets on the property have been shipped and additional results are pending.

Table 1. Summary of rock sampling results from the Witlage gold zone

Sample Type Description Au ppm (g/t)
31066 rock chip 15 cm smoky quartz vein in stockwork 1.48
31067 rock chip 30 cm smoky quartz vein in stockwork 3.40
31069 rock chip 15 cm glassy quartz vein in stockwork 1.30
31071 rock chip panel 10 cm glassy quartz vein in stockwork 2.97
31073 rock chip Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft 4.66
31074 Rock chip Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft 6.09
31076 Rock chip Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft 8.76
31085 Rock chip 15 cm quartz vein, coarse grained with sulphide boxwork 5.49
31086 Rock chip 10 cm coarse grained quartz vein with sulphide boxwork 4.13
31089 Rock chip panel Quartz veinlet stockwork with hematite in fractures 1.10

The Company’s 70%-owned Nassau gold project is located 20 kilometres south of Newmont Corporation’s Merian gold mine and 60 kilometres east of Iamgold Corporation’s Rosebel gold mine. The Nassau gold project has similar geological stratigraphy and structures as both the Rosebel and Merian gold mines (see Press Release August 11, 2020 https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/11-August-commencement-o ...). This Press Release describes the initial sampling results from the Witlage Target, the first of the four key targets (Exhibit 1).

