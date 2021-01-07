79North Inc. First Sampling Results From the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname, Delineates 300 Metre Long Gold Zone With Rock Chip Samples Containing up to 8.76 Grams Gold per Tonne
TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTC: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first
45 rock chip samples from the Witlage Gold Zone (summarized in Table 1), one of four key target areas identified on the Company’s large, 20,000-hectare Nassau Gold Project in Suriname.
Reconnaissance geological work and sampling that commenced September 2020, was successful in delineating and improving our understanding of the gold-bearing quartz stockwork systems to define
drilling targets. Very encouraging results were obtained from a 300-metre-long zone with rock chip samples containing up to 8.76 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au). Additional shipments of rock chip
samples from other targets on the property have been shipped and additional results are pending.
Table 1. Summary of rock sampling results from the Witlage gold zone
|Sample
|Type
|Description
|Au ppm (g/t)
|31066
|rock chip
|15 cm smoky quartz vein in stockwork
|1.48
|31067
|rock chip
|30 cm smoky quartz vein in stockwork
|3.40
|31069
|rock chip
|15 cm glassy quartz vein in stockwork
|1.30
|31071
|rock chip panel
|10 cm glassy quartz vein in stockwork
|2.97
|31073
|rock chip
|Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft
|4.66
|31074
|Rock chip
|Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft
|6.09
|31076
|Rock chip
|Smoky quartz vein fly rock from shaft
|8.76
|31085
|Rock chip
|15 cm quartz vein, coarse grained with sulphide boxwork
|5.49
|31086
|Rock chip
|10 cm coarse grained quartz vein with sulphide boxwork
|4.13
|31089
|Rock chip panel
|Quartz veinlet stockwork with hematite in fractures
|1.10
The Company’s 70%-owned Nassau gold project is located 20 kilometres south of Newmont Corporation’s Merian gold mine and 60 kilometres east of Iamgold Corporation’s Rosebel gold mine. The Nassau gold project has similar geological stratigraphy and structures as both the Rosebel and Merian gold mines (see Press Release August 11, 2020 https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/11-August-commencement-o ...). This Press Release describes the initial sampling results from the Witlage Target, the first of the four key targets (Exhibit 1).
