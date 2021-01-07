TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTC: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 45 rock chip samples from the Witlage Gold Zone (summarized in Table 1), one of four key target areas identified on the Company’s large, 20,000-hectare Nassau Gold Project in Suriname. Reconnaissance geological work and sampling that commenced September 2020, was successful in delineating and improving our understanding of the gold-bearing quartz stockwork systems to define drilling targets. Very encouraging results were obtained from a 300-metre-long zone with rock chip samples containing up to 8.76 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au). Additional shipments of rock chip samples from other targets on the property have been shipped and additional results are pending.



Table 1. Summary of rock sampling results from the Witlage gold zone