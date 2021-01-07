Vincero Watches Sees a 31% Increase in International Conversions After Implementing Global-e's D2C Online Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury watch brand Vincero Watches and Global-e, the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions, today announced their collaboration on an improved localized ecommerce experience built to increase global customer satisfaction, capitalize on international traffic, increase conversion rates, grow sales in key markets and penetrate new markets. Within just four months, Vincero Watches' international conversion rate increased by 31% YoY.

Within only four months of implementing Global-e's cross-border ecommerce solution, the premium watch brand saw an average 31% YoY increase in international conversions across all global markets

As a result of the partnership with Global-e, Vincero Watches is now able to offer its global customers a new and improved customer journey. This includes localized messaging tailored to the market, allowing shoppers to browse and buy in their local currency with over 100 currencies supported, multiple shipping options at attractive rates including free shipping over $50 and pre-paid returns, over 150 payment options including local and alternative methods such as "Buy now, Pay later" and digital wallets, checkout process supported in 26 languages, and accurate pricing including taxes and duties calculation and pre-payment option, providing customers with a guaranteed landed cost.

The result is impressive global growth and higher conversion rates, orders, and revenue across all markets including the brand's leading markets: 120% uplift in the number of orders in the United Kingdom, 87% in the Netherlands and 44% in Australia. The brand has also seen impressive results across ROW markets, including the UAE and Japan, where the number of orders grew by 111% and 44% respectively.

While COVID-19 accelerated the global ecommerce market, the reduction in workforce, border closures and shipping delays presented unprecedented obstacles to a smooth online global operation. With their international sales already accounting for 30-40% of their business, Vincero Watches wanted to ensure a premium online offering and chose to collaborate with Global-e due to their extensive cross-border experience, rapid integration and successful track record with major brands.