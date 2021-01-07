 

Vincero Watches Sees a 31% Increase in International Conversions After Implementing Global-e's D2C Online Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

Within only four months of implementing Global-e's cross-border ecommerce solution, the premium watch brand saw an average 31% YoY increase in international conversions across all global markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury watch brand Vincero Watches and Global-e, the leading provider of cross-border ecommerce solutions, today announced their collaboration on an improved localized ecommerce experience built to increase global customer satisfaction, capitalize on international traffic, increase conversion rates, grow sales in key markets and penetrate new markets. Within just four months, Vincero Watches' international conversion rate increased by 31% YoY.

As a result of the partnership with Global-e, Vincero Watches is now able to offer its global customers a new and improved customer journey. This includes localized messaging tailored to the market, allowing shoppers to browse and buy in their local currency with over 100 currencies supported, multiple shipping options at attractive rates including free shipping over $50 and pre-paid returns, over 150 payment options including local and alternative methods such as "Buy now, Pay later" and digital wallets, checkout process supported in 26 languages, and accurate pricing including taxes and duties calculation and pre-payment option, providing customers with a guaranteed landed cost.

The result is impressive global growth and higher conversion rates, orders, and revenue across all markets including the brand's leading markets: 120% uplift in the number of orders in the United Kingdom, 87% in the Netherlands and 44% in Australia. The brand has also seen impressive results across ROW markets, including the UAE and Japan, where the number of orders grew by 111% and 44% respectively.

While COVID-19 accelerated the global ecommerce market, the reduction in workforce, border closures and shipping delays presented unprecedented obstacles to a smooth online global operation. With their international sales already accounting for 30-40% of their business, Vincero Watches wanted to ensure a premium online offering and chose to collaborate with Global-e due to their extensive cross-border experience, rapid integration and successful track record with major brands.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vincero Watches Sees a 31% Increase in International Conversions After Implementing Global-e's D2C Online Strategy Within only four months of implementing Global-e's cross-border ecommerce solution, the premium watch brand saw an average 31% YoY increase in international conversions across all global markets NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Luxury watch …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
Bolivia has registered Sputnik V vaccine based on Russian clinical trial data
ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport
GEN inCode Appoints New Chairman
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203
Turbine Raises EUR 5.7M to Advance Simulation-first Oncology Pipeline
KAIST Mobile Clinic Module to Relieve Demand for Negative Pressure Beds
Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments