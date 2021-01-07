 

DGAP-News Franklin Mining Receives Report from Geologist on Future Mining Locations

Franklin Mining Receives Report from Geologist on Future Mining Locations

07.01.2021
Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2021) - In November 2020, Franklin Mining Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) retained the services of Mr. Giovanni Viscarra Ruiz, a geological consultant, to report on the proposed gold mining location in Bolivia, Luz de America.

After reviewing the report, Franklin Mining CEO, William Petty, believes the best plan of operation will be to begin with tailing recovery and alluvium extraction to facilitate cashflow into the company. A second phase mining operation will include terrace development in the same location.

Under the guidance of Mr. Ruiz, a professor and researcher of Geological Sciences at the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Mr. Petty plans to later expand the operation to other mining locations in the area. This is the same region where the 2015 pilot programs took place and fish- scale gold was discovered.

Please refer to the attached map of the region for further understanding of the upcoming mining operations.

 

71522_1f5629940408384e_002.jpg

Map of the Region for Further Understanding of the Upcoming Mining Operations

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6923/71522_1f5629940408384e_002f ...

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.FranklinMining.com, Phone: (830)-331-0031, email: FranklinMining.CEO@gmail.com or follow us on Twitter @FMNJ1864.

71522_1f5629940408384e_logo.jpg

