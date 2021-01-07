DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021 07.01.2021 / 15:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Preliminary figures for 2020 underpin successful management of coronavirus effects; revenue only around 5% lower than record year 2019

- Strong acquisition pipeline of high-margin and high-growth technology leaders for first half of 2021

- Purchase of shares for investors eased due to potentially higher liquidity following end of restrictions on sale ("lock-up")

Frankfurt/Main, January 7, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, is announcing its preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2020 and informs about expiry of the lock-up for pre-listing shareholders.

The successful closing of financial year 2020 confirms BCM's focus on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology leaders within the German Mittelstand. Looking at the preliminary figures Group revenue in 2020, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, is only around 5% lower than in the previous pro-forma year and therefore matched the Company's corrected guidance. "This is an outstanding achievement in this year and confirms us with regard to the relevance of the technologies of our subsidiaries Palas and IHSE," says Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BCM. Palas offers one of the leading technologies for high-precision measurement and characterization of smallest particles in air - such as fine dust and nanoparticles - which is since early 2020 also being used for quality testing of respiratory masks for the protection against COVID-19. The technology of IHSE enables a highly secure, low latency and loss-free transmission of data in "mission critical" applications such as, for example, control rooms for police and fire departments, air traffic control or also hospitals.