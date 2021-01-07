 

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 15:10  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021

07.01.2021 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BCM AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021

- Preliminary figures for 2020 underpin successful management of coronavirus effects; revenue only around 5% lower than record year 2019

- Strong acquisition pipeline of high-margin and high-growth technology leaders for first half of 2021

- Purchase of shares for investors eased due to potentially higher liquidity following end of restrictions on sale ("lock-up")

Frankfurt/Main, January 7, 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM"), a long-term oriented technology group focused on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology champions within the German Mittelstand, is announcing its preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2020 and informs about expiry of the lock-up for pre-listing shareholders.

The successful closing of financial year 2020 confirms BCM's focus on acquiring high-margin and high-growth technology leaders within the German Mittelstand. Looking at the preliminary figures Group revenue in 2020, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, is only around 5% lower than in the previous pro-forma year and therefore matched the Company's corrected guidance. "This is an outstanding achievement in this year and confirms us with regard to the relevance of the technologies of our subsidiaries Palas and IHSE," says Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BCM. Palas offers one of the leading technologies for high-precision measurement and characterization of smallest particles in air - such as fine dust and nanoparticles - which is since early 2020 also being used for quality testing of respiratory masks for the protection against COVID-19. The technology of IHSE enables a highly secure, low latency and loss-free transmission of data in "mission critical" applications such as, for example, control rooms for police and fire departments, air traffic control or also hospitals.

Seite 1 von 3
Brockhaus Capital Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition pipeline for H1 2021 DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Preliminary revenue for 2020 only 5% below record year 2019 despite coronavirus effects; strong acquisition …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun ...
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt grünen Rechenzentrumsstandort in Nordschweden
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Vorläufige Umsatzerlöse 2020 trotz Corona-Einflüssen lediglich 5% unter Rekordjahr 2019; starke Akquisitions-Pipeline für H1 2021 (deutsch)
15:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: Vorläufige Umsatzerlöse 2020 trotz Corona-Einflüssen lediglich 5% unter Rekordjahr 2019; starke Akquisitions-Pipeline für H1 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
7
Brockhaus Capital Management AG
14.07.20
3
Toi Toi Toi