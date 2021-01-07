DGAP-News sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG raises further EUR 10.0 million (approx. USD 11.9 million) in Series A - 2nd closing private placement
DGAP-News: sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Financing
STERNA BIOLOGICALS RAISES FURTHER EUR 10.0 MILLION (APPROX. USD 11.9 MILLION) IN SERIES A - 2nd CLOSING PRIVATE PLACEMENT
- Following successful completion of the company's Series A - 1st closing with EUR 12.0 million in April 2020, sterna now has successfully completed a 2nd closing with another EUR 10.0 million, bringing the Series A total to EUR 22.0 million
- Proceeds from the 2nd closing will fund phase IIb preparatory activities including toxicology studies and CMC work for SB010 in moderate to severe asthma as well as the completion of an oral formulation project for SB012 laying the foundation for phase I/IIb studies in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
- sterna's approach to down-regulate master transcription factor GATA-3 using a DNAzyme (enzymatic antisense oligonucleotide) could provide a truly novel, first-in-class, broad-spectrum, non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory therapy across type 2 inflammatory diseases
Marburg, Germany, January 07, 2021 - sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG (sterna), an innovative clinical-stage immunology company developing novel biological treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company has secured EUR 10.0 million (approx. USD 11.9 million) in a 2nd closing of its Series A private placement. Proceeds will fund toxicology and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) work preparing the company for the initiation of a phase IIb trial with SB010 in patients with moderate to severe asthma. The funds will further be used for the completion of the ongoing oral formulation project for SB012 in preparation of phase I/IIb studies in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis patients.
