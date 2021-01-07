sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG raises further EUR 10.0 million (approx. USD 11.9 million) in Series A - 2nd closing private placement

Following successful completion of the company's Series A - 1 st closing with EUR 12.0 million in April 2020, sterna now has successfully completed a 2 nd closing with another EUR 10.0 million, bringing the Series A total to EUR 22.0 million

Proceeds from the 2 nd closing will fund phase IIb preparatory activities including toxicology studies and CMC work for SB010 in moderate to severe asthma as well as the completion of an oral formulation project for SB012 laying the foundation for phase I/IIb studies in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis

sterna's approach to down-regulate master transcription factor GATA-3 using a DNAzyme (enzymatic antisense oligonucleotide) could provide a truly novel, first-in-class, broad-spectrum, non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory therapy across type 2 inflammatory diseases

Marburg, Germany, January 07, 2021 - sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG (sterna), an innovative clinical-stage immunology company developing novel biological treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company has secured EUR 10.0 million (approx. USD 11.9 million) in a 2nd closing of its Series A private placement. Proceeds will fund toxicology and CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls) work preparing the company for the initiation of a phase IIb trial with SB010 in patients with moderate to severe asthma. The funds will further be used for the completion of the ongoing oral formulation project for SB012 in preparation of phase I/IIb studies in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis patients.