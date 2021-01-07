Cohu Introduces cRacer mmWave Interface Platform for Semiconductor Test

The cRacer contactor and probe head platform targets RF semiconductor test in the mobility contactor market, which is projected to grow from $200 million to approximately $275 million by 2023 with deployment of mmWave frequencies in smartphones and other mobile products. Cohu’s cRacer allows traditional spring probe contactors to reach greater than 54 GHz frequencies without compromising mechanical integrity or lifespan of the probes. When combined with Cohu’s PAx tester and RedDragon RF module, cRacer enables customers to achieve industry leading signal performance, accelerating time to production yield with a low cost-of-test architecture.

“Cohu’s cRacer interface technology combines specialized materials with conventional probes to optimize signal fidelity for mmWave applications without significantly increasing cost-of-test,” said Devin Sheridan, director and general manager of Cohu’s Interface Solutions Group. “We are pleased to introduce cRacer contactors for final test and probe heads for upstream wafer test. We have received initial multi-unit orders from a leading foundry in Taiwan and an OSAT for production test of mmWave RF devices used on next generation smartphones.”

