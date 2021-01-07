 

Digi International to Release First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on February 3, 2021

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter 2021 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, www.digi.com. Digi also invites those interested in hearing management’s discussion of its quarter to join the call by dialing (855) 638-5675 and entering passcode 3469742. International participants may access the call by dialing (262) 912-4765 and entering passcode 3469742.

A replay will be available for one week, within approximately three hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. Or, you may access the replay via phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and entering access code 3469742 when prompted.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Internet of Things ("IoT") products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877–912–3444 (U.S.) or 952–912–3444 (International).

