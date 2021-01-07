 

Former Everlane CFO Launches an ETF Compound Kings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Direct-to-investor start-up Upholdings last week debuted a first-of-its-kind growth ETF, Compound Kings (KNGS). Led by former Everlane CFO Robert Cantwell, Upholdings uses technology to navigate regulatory and financial hurdles to offer individual investors direct access to a performance-driven investment manager.

Upholdings’ inaugural ETF Compound Kings (KNGS) identifies cashflow compounders: companies generating cash and reinvesting at a higher rate of return than the overall market. The long-term holding of compounders is a common strategy employed by hedge funds who seek to outperform the S&P 500. For performance of the fund prior to its reorganization into an ETF, please see page 24 of the prospectus available at www.compoundkingsetf.com.

“I created something I couldn’t find for myself. The retail investor market is one of the biggest in the world, but innovation is way behind. Funds today are either too diversified, too trendy, or too expensive. With KNGS, we’re giving more investors the chance to earn long-term compounding investment performance,” says Cantwell.

Veteran hedge fund manager Glen Kacher, Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Light Street Capital, an early investor in the firm, says, “Robert brings unmatched expertise to the public markets with experiences as both an operator and a growth investor.”

At 60 basis points, Compound Kings is challenging the traditionally high costs charged by performance-driven investment managers. “At Everlane, we built long term value by persistently improving quality and driving down prices. Why shouldn’t actively managed investment funds work the same way?” says Cantwell.

Upholdings performs intensive research by combining customer interviews, alternative metrics, and public disclosures to evaluate target investments. The portfolio targets a maximum of 30 securities. As of January 4th, 2021, the three largest holdings are Airbnb, Alibaba, and Facebook. For more, see www.compoundkingsetf.com.

Key Disclosures

Performance data quoted represents past performance and assumes reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance through the most recent month, email compliance@upholdings.com. The Fund's gross expense ratio is 0.60%.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former Everlane CFO Launches an ETF Compound Kings Direct-to-investor start-up Upholdings last week debuted a first-of-its-kind growth ETF, Compound Kings (KNGS). Led by former Everlane CFO Robert Cantwell, Upholdings uses technology to navigate regulatory and financial hurdles to offer individual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity