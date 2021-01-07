Upholdings’ inaugural ETF Compound Kings (KNGS) identifies cashflow compounders: companies generating cash and reinvesting at a higher rate of return than the overall market. The long-term holding of compounders is a common strategy employed by hedge funds who seek to outperform the S&P 500. For performance of the fund prior to its reorganization into an ETF, please see page 24 of the prospectus available at www.compoundkingsetf.com .

Direct-to-investor start-up Upholdings last week debuted a first-of-its-kind growth ETF, Compound Kings (KNGS). Led by former Everlane CFO Robert Cantwell, Upholdings uses technology to navigate regulatory and financial hurdles to offer individual investors direct access to a performance-driven investment manager.

“I created something I couldn’t find for myself. The retail investor market is one of the biggest in the world, but innovation is way behind. Funds today are either too diversified, too trendy, or too expensive. With KNGS, we’re giving more investors the chance to earn long-term compounding investment performance,” says Cantwell.

Veteran hedge fund manager Glen Kacher, Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Light Street Capital, an early investor in the firm, says, “Robert brings unmatched expertise to the public markets with experiences as both an operator and a growth investor.”

At 60 basis points, Compound Kings is challenging the traditionally high costs charged by performance-driven investment managers. “At Everlane, we built long term value by persistently improving quality and driving down prices. Why shouldn’t actively managed investment funds work the same way?” says Cantwell.

Upholdings performs intensive research by combining customer interviews, alternative metrics, and public disclosures to evaluate target investments. The portfolio targets a maximum of 30 securities. As of January 4th, 2021, the three largest holdings are Airbnb, Alibaba, and Facebook. For more, see www.compoundkingsetf.com.

Key Disclosures

Performance data quoted represents past performance and assumes reinvestment of dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance through the most recent month, email compliance@upholdings.com. The Fund's gross expense ratio is 0.60%.