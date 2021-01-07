 

Hall of Fame CIO Paul Martin Joins Ping Identity’s Board of Directors

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that Paul E. Martin has joined the company’s board of directors.

Martin is an acclaimed IT visionary with international experience, boardroom acumen, and award-winning IT innovation accolades. Martin most recently served as CIO and senior vice president for Baxter International Inc., where he led the company’s global IT strategy, operations, security and processes. Previous experience includes IT leadership positions at U.K.-based Rexam PLC, CIT Group, BNSF Railway, and Frito-Lay Inc.

In 2017, Martin was named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine for IT innovation and business leadership. Most recently, he was honored with the 2020 Chicago CIO of the Year Leadership ORBIE Award. His many accomplishments have been profiled in leading business and IT publications, as well as industry analyst reports, including Bloomberg Businessweek, Financial Times, CNN, CIO Magazine, InformationWeek, CIO Insight and Gartner.

“Few CIOs can match Paul’s proven track record of innovating IT solutions that generate bottom-line profitability and stakeholder value,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “His extensive experience in the CIO community will bring greater insight to Ping Technology’s leadership, and further champion our customers throughout all business operations.”

In addition to becoming Ping Identity’s newest independent board member, Martin serves on the boards of Unisys Corporation and Baxter Credit Union and is a trustee at Rush University Medical Center and Ravinia Festival.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

