 

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Successfully Closes Kayne CLO Partners Fund II With Over $600 Million in Limited Partner Commitments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne” or the “Firm”), a leading alternative investment manager, has successfully completed the fundraising for Kayne CLO Partners Fund II (“KCLOP II” or the “Fund”). The Fund reached its hard cap of $500 million and when including employee capital and a separate account totals over $600 million of investable capital, more than three times the size of its predecessor fund, KCLOP I, which closed in 2018.

The Fund invests in majority stakes in Kayne-managed CLO equity and warehouse facilities, as well as tradable stakes in externally managed CLO equity and mezzanine debt. The Fund attracted commitments from a distinguished base of limited partners across public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, RIAs, family offices and high-net worth investors.

“This is a significant milestone in establishing Kayne as a top-tier CLO manager and we are humbled by the strong level of support we have received from our limited partners,” said John Eanes, Head of Liquid Credit and managing partner of the Fund. “Kayne has quickly established itself as one of the leading CLO platforms now having closed nine CLOs with nearly $4 billion in assets under management and we will continue to expand our platform in the coming years across structured and corporate credit.”

“We believe KCLOP II allows us to demonstrate our strong commitment to our CLO business now and in the future,” added Erik Quintana, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Fund. “We appreciate the support that we have received from all our investors over the last three years as we have grown our CLO business. This Fund reflects both the continued support for our platform as well as an endorsement of our disciplined investment style and active management within our CLOs.”

Kayne’s credit platform now includes more than 50 investment professionals who manage over $13 billion in credit across middle market direct lending, opportunistic credit, liquid credit and real estate credit, including more than $5 billion in liquid credit. Kayne’s disciplined investment approach, unique sourcing capabilities and long-standing sponsor, financial and intermediary relationships have resulted in a very differentiated credit platform.

Mike Levitt, Kayne’s CEO, added: “Over the last few years, Kayne has successfully built a leading credit platform across liquid credit, opportunistic credit, direct lending and real estate credit. We have positioned ourselves with the capital and flexibility to be opportunistic when markets allow, and the KCLOP II fundraise is the most recent example of that credit philosophy.”

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, credit, infrastructure/energy, renewables, and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages over $31 billion in assets (as of 11/30/2020) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 350 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Successfully Closes Kayne CLO Partners Fund II With Over $600 Million in Limited Partner Commitments Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne” or the “Firm”), a leading alternative investment manager, has successfully completed the fundraising for Kayne CLO Partners Fund II (“KCLOP II” or the “Fund”). The Fund reached its hard cap of $500 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity