Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Successfully Closes Kayne CLO Partners Fund II With Over $600 Million in Limited Partner Commitments

The Fund invests in majority stakes in Kayne-managed CLO equity and warehouse facilities, as well as tradable stakes in externally managed CLO equity and mezzanine debt. The Fund attracted commitments from a distinguished base of limited partners across public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, RIAs, family offices and high-net worth investors.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne” or the “Firm”), a leading alternative investment manager, has successfully completed the fundraising for Kayne CLO Partners Fund II (“KCLOP II” or the “Fund”). The Fund reached its hard cap of $500 million and when including employee capital and a separate account totals over $600 million of investable capital, more than three times the size of its predecessor fund, KCLOP I, which closed in 2018.

“This is a significant milestone in establishing Kayne as a top-tier CLO manager and we are humbled by the strong level of support we have received from our limited partners,” said John Eanes, Head of Liquid Credit and managing partner of the Fund. “Kayne has quickly established itself as one of the leading CLO platforms now having closed nine CLOs with nearly $4 billion in assets under management and we will continue to expand our platform in the coming years across structured and corporate credit.”

“We believe KCLOP II allows us to demonstrate our strong commitment to our CLO business now and in the future,” added Erik Quintana, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Fund. “We appreciate the support that we have received from all our investors over the last three years as we have grown our CLO business. This Fund reflects both the continued support for our platform as well as an endorsement of our disciplined investment style and active management within our CLOs.”

Kayne’s credit platform now includes more than 50 investment professionals who manage over $13 billion in credit across middle market direct lending, opportunistic credit, liquid credit and real estate credit, including more than $5 billion in liquid credit. Kayne’s disciplined investment approach, unique sourcing capabilities and long-standing sponsor, financial and intermediary relationships have resulted in a very differentiated credit platform.

Mike Levitt, Kayne’s CEO, added: “Over the last few years, Kayne has successfully built a leading credit platform across liquid credit, opportunistic credit, direct lending and real estate credit. We have positioned ourselves with the capital and flexibility to be opportunistic when markets allow, and the KCLOP II fundraise is the most recent example of that credit philosophy.”

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on real estate, credit, infrastructure/energy, renewables, and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages over $31 billion in assets (as of 11/30/2020) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 350 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.

