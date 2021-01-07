 

Marchex to Present at the 2021 Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today that members of the Marchex management team will attend the following conference:

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 13th
 Presentation Time: 1x1s only

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

