Thunderbird Entertainment to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The fireside chat will be webcast live can be accessed by clicking here: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/thbrf/2424132 .

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( Thunderbird or the Company ), a global award-winning, full service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President and CEO, will participate in a live fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Twiner McCarron, along with Barb Harwood, CFO of Thunderbird, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference is scheduled for Monday, January 11-15, 2021. The conference will feature presentations from close to 500 public and private company management teams, arranged in the following formats: one-on-one meetings, small group meetings, fireside chats, general presentations, and keynote addresses.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media).. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent.

For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

