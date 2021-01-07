The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index Performance

GAMR’s index, The EEFund Video Game Tech Index, is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking companies actively involved in the electronic gaming industry including the entertainment, education and simulation segments. The Index uses a market capitalization weighted allocation across the pure-play and non-pure play sectors and a set weight for the conglomerate sector as well as an equal weighted allocation methodology for all components within each sector allocation. GAMR ended the fourth quarter of 2020 up at 16.94%.

ETF Managers Group LLC (“ETFMG”), the leading thematic ETF issuer behind the first exchange-traded product to target the video game industry, the Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: GAMR), is pleased to announce the largest contributors by segment to the GAMR index performance during the Q4 2020 rebalance. Corsair Gaming, Nordic Semiconductor, Sony and GameStop made the largest contributions to Pure-Play, Non-Pure-Play, Conglomerate and Microcap segments respectively.

“Corsair Gaming has always produced top quality products. It is not surprising that they are a leading performance contributor to the index since their IPO,” says Ted Pollak, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Founder and President of EE Fund Management LLC. “The lockdowns have significantly bolstered the ranks of PC gamers who are currently the primary customers of Corsair Gaming.”

“The resurgence of infections in the fall meant that many gamers continued to work from home during the quarter, which clearly benefited many companies in the GAMR ETF due to more free time being spent playing games,” says Michael Pachter, ETFMG Video Game Tech Expert and Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. “GameStop was a standout performer during the quarter, with new console launches driving increased online and in-store traffic, and the company largely eliminated its debt. This removed the spectre of bankruptcy risk, driving the company’s shares significantly higher.”

