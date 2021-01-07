 

NI Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced preliminary financial results for Q4 2020. The company expects GAAP revenue of $367 million, flat year over year, and above the high end of guidance shared on October 29, 2020. The company also expects record quarterly non-GAAP revenue of $369 million, up 19 percent sequentially. The company defines non-GAAP revenue as GAAP revenue adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

For Q4 2020, the value of the company’s overall orders are estimated to be up 7 percent year over year. The company estimates positive sequential and year over year order growth across all regions. Orders across all business units are estimated to be up sequentially with year over year order growth in semiconductor, aerospace, defense and government, and portfolio. Despite the previously discussed headwinds in China, orders are estimated to be up 19 percent year over year.

The company expects Q4 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be within guidance shared on October 29, 2020 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be at or above the high end of that guidance. GAAP EPS includes higher restructuring charges than previously expected within guidance shared on October 29, 2020.

We ended the fourth quarter with estimated cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $320 million.

Q4 2020 Earnings Call Scheduled

No conference call will be held in conjunction with this press release. The company plans to share final results for Q4 2020 with the financial community on the earnings conference call scheduled January 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Preliminary Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, NI discloses certain estimated non-GAAP operating results and non-GAAP information that exclude certain charges. This news release discloses our estimated non-GAAP revenue, which we define as GAAP revenue adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments (for Q4 2020 these adjustments related to our recently acquired OptimalPlus subsidiary), and the estimated sequential and year over year change in non-GAAP revenue. The company believes that including our estimated non-GAAP revenue, and the estimated sequential and year over year change in our non-GAAP revenue, assists investors in assessing the company's operational performance. When presenting non-GAAP results, the company includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the GAAP results. A reconciliation of the company’s estimated non-GAAP revenue to its estimated GAAP revenue, and of the company’s estimated sequential and year over year change in non-GAAP revenue to its estimated sequential and year-over-year change in GAAP revenue is included with this news release.

Seite 1 von 4
National Instruments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NI Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2020 NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced preliminary financial results for Q4 2020. The company expects GAAP revenue of $367 million, flat year over year, and above the high end of guidance shared on October 29, 2020. The company also expects record …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community
15.12.20
NI Subsidiary Joins the Open Manufacturing Platform