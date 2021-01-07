NI Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2020

For Q4 2020, the value of the company’s overall orders are estimated to be up 7 percent year over year. The company estimates positive sequential and year over year order growth across all regions. Orders across all business units are estimated to be up sequentially with year over year order growth in semiconductor, aerospace, defense and government, and portfolio. Despite the previously discussed headwinds in China, orders are estimated to be up 19 percent year over year.

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced preliminary financial results for Q4 2020. The company expects GAAP revenue of $367 million, flat year over year, and above the high end of guidance shared on October 29, 2020. The company also expects record quarterly non-GAAP revenue of $369 million, up 19 percent sequentially. The company defines non-GAAP revenue as GAAP revenue adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

The company expects Q4 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be within guidance shared on October 29, 2020 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be at or above the high end of that guidance. GAAP EPS includes higher restructuring charges than previously expected within guidance shared on October 29, 2020.

We ended the fourth quarter with estimated cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $320 million.

Q4 2020 Earnings Call Scheduled

No conference call will be held in conjunction with this press release. The company plans to share final results for Q4 2020 with the financial community on the earnings conference call scheduled January 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Preliminary Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, NI discloses certain estimated non-GAAP operating results and non-GAAP information that exclude certain charges. This news release discloses our estimated non-GAAP revenue, which we define as GAAP revenue adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments (for Q4 2020 these adjustments related to our recently acquired OptimalPlus subsidiary), and the estimated sequential and year over year change in non-GAAP revenue. The company believes that including our estimated non-GAAP revenue, and the estimated sequential and year over year change in our non-GAAP revenue, assists investors in assessing the company's operational performance. When presenting non-GAAP results, the company includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to the GAAP results. A reconciliation of the company’s estimated non-GAAP revenue to its estimated GAAP revenue, and of the company’s estimated sequential and year over year change in non-GAAP revenue to its estimated sequential and year-over-year change in GAAP revenue is included with this news release.