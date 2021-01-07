 

Octapharma Selects Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that specialty manufacturer Octapharma USA, Inc. has selected the Model N Revenue Management Cloud for Life Sciences, including Model N’s Provider Management and Provider Intelligence applications, as its revenue management system of record. Working diligently to combat the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic through the development of plasma derived blood product therapies, fast-growing Octapharma USA will leverage the Model N solution as part of an overall reengineering of its legacy, manually-based revenue management processes.

Octapharma USA’s parent company, Octapharma AG, is headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, and is the largest privately-owned and independent plasma fractionator in the world. Octapharma creates medicines from high-quality human proteins sourced from human plasma and human cell lines, focusing on hematology, immunotherapy and critical care therapeutic areas. The company will use the Model N platform to achieve greater accuracy, create new efficiencies, and scale in support of Octapharma’s overall growth.

“We are excited about the potential of the Model N solution as part of our business initiatives around capturing any potential lost revenue, particularly as it relates to working with our distributor partners,” said Louis DiCriscio, senior vice president of finance and operations for Octapharma USA. “We anticipate that Model N’s cloud-based revenue management tools will help make our gross-to-net revenue processes faster and more precise, which will result in both cost savings and increased revenues over the long term.”

Octapharma’s selection of the Model N solution is typical of the growing need for solutions like Revenue Cloud for enterprise manufacturers in the life sciences, pharma and medtech markets. Numerous companies face the same challenges in this segmentation of the market – including the need to drive topline revenue, reduce revenue leakage, manage complicated pricing and reimbursement schemes, and ensure regulatory compliance – and the scalable, cloud-based Model N solution offers a range of powerful capabilities at a reasonable cost.

“We’re gratified that Octapharma has recognized the Model N solution for its power and flexibility, as well as its suitability in terms of price and performance,” said Melonie Warfel, vice president and general manager, life sciences for Model N. “We are focused on delivering ROI for our customers, no matter their size or scale, and the capabilities that Model N brings to companies of all sizes are designed and built to help them achieve critical business objectives.”

About Octapharma

Globally headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland and with US headquarters in Paramus, NJ, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs more than 10,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Hematology, Immunotherapy and Critical Care. Octapharma has seven R&D sites and six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico, and Sweden. In addition, Octapharma operates more than 150 plasma donation centers across Europe and the US.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Model N Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Octapharma Selects Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that specialty manufacturer Octapharma USA, Inc. has selected the Model N Revenue Management Cloud for Life Sciences, including Model N’s Provider …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Model N Completes Acquisition of Deloitte’s Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business
29.12.20
Model N Announces New Chief Financial Officer
17.12.20
Model N to Acquire Deloitte’s Life Sciences Pricing and Contracting Solutions Business
15.12.20
Model N Welcomes Manisha Shetty Gulati as New Board Member