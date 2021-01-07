Max Stock Limited to Present at 2021 ICR Conference

Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2021 ICR Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il

About Max Stock