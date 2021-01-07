Max Stock Limited to Present at 2021 ICR Conference
Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the “Company”) a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2021 ICR Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il
About Max Stock
Max Stock is a leading general discount retailer of everyday essential items in Israel. We offer a broad selection of merchandise across six major categories, operating 50 stores across the country. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
