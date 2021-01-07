 

Devon Energy and WPX Energy Complete Merger of Equals Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon”) (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) today announced the successful completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals, creating a leading energy producer in the U.S., with an asset base underpinned by a premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin. The combined company will operate under the name Devon Energy and be headquartered in Oklahoma City.

“This transformational merger enhances the scale of our operations, builds a dominant position in the Delaware Basin and accelerates our cash-return business model that prioritizes free cash flow generation and the return of capital to shareholders,” said Dave Hager, executive chairman. “We are excited to combine our teams and we look forward to executing on our disciplined strategy to create value for all of our stakeholders.”

“I want to thank employees for their determined work to complete a transaction of this size and scale in basically just three months,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “This paves the way for our integration to pick up even more steam and establishes Devon as one of the strongest energy producers in the U.S.

“The combined company’s advantaged assets, operating capabilities, balance sheet, and our resolve to pursue efficient, innovative ways of doing business positions Devon to deliver differentiated financial and operational results for many years to come.”

In accordance with the merger agreement, WPX shareholders received a fixed exchange of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. WPX common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The company’s combined new board of directors consists of 12 members:

  • David A. Hager, executive chairman of the board
  • Barbara M. Baumann
  • John E. Bethancourt
  • Ann G. Fox
  • Kelt Kindick
  • John Krenicki Jr.
  • Karl F. Kurz
  • Robert A. Mosbacher Jr.
  • Richard E. Muncrief
  • D. Martin Phillips
  • Duane C. Radtke
  • Valerie M. Williams

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Seite 1 von 4
WPX Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Devon Energy and WPX Energy Complete Merger of Equals Transaction Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon”) (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy, Inc. (“WPX”) (NYSE: WPX) today announced the successful completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals, creating a leading energy producer in the U.S., with an asset …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Complete Merger of Equals Transaction
08:37 Uhr
3 Dinge, die man beim Öl im Jahr 2021 beachten sollte
30.12.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals
30.12.20
Devon Energy and WPX Energy Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
4
Devon Energy