 

ClearOne Partners with ADI Global in the United States to Drive Sales Through Value-Added Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 15:10  |  34   |   |   

ADI Global now offers the entire line of ClearOne professional audio, video, collaboration and AV Networking solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strengthening its commitment to make its entire line of award-winning professional audio, video, collaboration and AV Networking solutions available to the widest possible customer base, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today announced the appointment of ADI Global Distribution to serve as a distribution partner in the United States.

“The United States market for professional grade audio, video and collaboration solutions is growing and expanding at a dramatic rate,” ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu said today.  “Professionals in all fields are adjusting to the permanent reality of a distributed/hybrid work and learning environment and they are demanding the tools that will put them in the best possible light when communicating and collaborating with their peers.  ADI has the deep reach across all verticals to help us present our solutions to the largest possible audience of corporations and professionals.”

Commenting on partnership, ADI Global Vice President of Business Development Cynthia Menna said, “ClearOne has long set the benchmark for quality for enterprises that seek the very best audio, video and collaboration solutions.  Now, these solutions can be made available to our entire network of professional contractors, dealers and installers and, through them, to large and small companies, schools and remote working professionals.  We are excited to be able to offer ClearOne to our customers.”

The breadth and depth of ADI’s selection offers customers great prices on products from various categories, including Smart Home, Fire, Video Surveillance, Residential and Commercial AV, Enterprise Connectivity, Networking, Structured Wiring, Tools and Cable, Intrusion and Communications. Inventory is available for prompt delivery, including same-day delivery on in-stock products in some locations, or fast branch pickup options. ADI also delivers expert advice every day on products and specific individual project needs, project registration to help our customers win more bids, IP programming on cameras and other products and complete systems design assistance for installations and large projects. ADI’s dedication to helping customers succeed extends to education; ADI hosts seminars and training events year-round, including the industry’s largest one-day training, product and sales event, the ADI Expo Series.

About ADI Global
ADI Global Distribution is the industry’s leading global distributor of security, AV, and low-voltage products with more than 2.8 billion dollars in net sales and more than 200 locations in 19 countries. For more than 25 years, professional contractors, dealers and installers have relied on ADI for products and solutions as well as knowledge and support for projects and value-added services like industry training.  Learn more at www.adiglobal.com

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###

  

CONTACT: Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
Twitter: @griffin360
212.481.3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

ClearOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearOne Partners with ADI Global in the United States to Drive Sales Through Value-Added Distribution ADI Global now offers the entire line of ClearOne professional audio, video, collaboration and AV Networking solutionsSALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Strengthening its commitment to make its entire line of award-winning …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Niu Technologies Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes its Strategic ESG Statement
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
ClearOne Appoints Chromasound as Distributor in Hungary
10.12.20
ClearOne Expands Middle East Distribution with New Redington Partnership

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
1
ClearOne Inc - Lösungen für Audio/Video und visuelle Kommunikation