 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares 

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announces today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate of 6,210,000 subordinate voting shares (the “Offered Securities”) at a price of C$6.50 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately C$40,365,000, which includes the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

The Offered Securities were offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated October 9, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) and in the United States on a private placement basis to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). 

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the use of up to 33% of the net proceeds to partially repay certain of the Company’s outstanding senior secured notes ‎in accordance with their terms‎.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Limited acted as the co-lead underwriters for the Offering.

“I’m thrilled with the support we continue to receive from our shareholders. With this financing complete, we have a strong balance sheet to further accelerate our revenue growth and profitability as we enter 2021,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “The opportunity in the legal U.S. cannabis industry is immense, and Jushi is strategically positioned with both the capital and talent to expand in the highest quality markets as we continue to build our business.”

As a result of the successful completion of the Offering, the Company has, as of the date hereof, (i) 138,606,064 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding, and (ii) 246,792,034 shares issued and outstanding on an as-converted and fully-diluted basis. In connection with the acceleration of certain warrants announced on December 24, 2020, the Company anticipates the exercise of an additional 2,723,750 warrants which would result in a total of 141,329,814 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding as of January 25, 2021.

